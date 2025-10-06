Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Down 28.6% – Should You Sell?

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) dropped 28.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 915,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average daily volume of 80,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Belmont Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Belmont Resources
Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Belmont Resources
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.