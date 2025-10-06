Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Down 28.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) traded down 28.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 915,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average session volume of 80,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Belmont Resources Stock Down 28.6%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.18.
About Belmont Resources
Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.
