BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ONC stock opened at $343.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of -198.77 and a beta of 0.31. BeOne Medicines has a 1 year low of $170.99 and a 1 year high of $355.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts predict that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BeOne Medicines news, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Titus B. Ball sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $39,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,315 shares of company stock valued at $54,839,498. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeOne Medicines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,720,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,603,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $82,895,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $73,347,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeOne Medicines

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.