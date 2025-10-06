Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Up 73.3% in September

Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,200 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Bimini Capital Management Stock Up 20.4%
Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Bimini Capital Management has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.18.
About Bimini Capital Management
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bimini Capital Management
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.