Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Up 73.3% in September

Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,200 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Bimini Capital Management Stock Up 20.4%

Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Bimini Capital Management has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Bimini Capital Management

Featured Stories

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

