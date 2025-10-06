Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 70.1% in September

Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,100 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BNET opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.04. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.