Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 70.1% in September

Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,100 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of BNET opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.04. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
