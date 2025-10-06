BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

