Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives $78.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.6667.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLKB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 2,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $159,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,664.68. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $581,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,706.52. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 215.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 127.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BLKB opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $281.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.