BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,280.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,213.67.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,160.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,028.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,183.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

