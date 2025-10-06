BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,312.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,213.67.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,160.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,183.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,028.70.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

