Bluesphere Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $278,493,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $309.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.