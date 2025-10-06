BM Acquisition Plans $60 million IPO for October 10th (BMAQU)

BM Acquisition (BMAQU) expects to raise $60 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

BM Acquisition has a market-cap of $77.06 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

BM Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a newly organized blank check company based in Malaysia.Â We aim to acquire an operating business primarily located in Southeast Asia that generates annual revenues between $15 million and $30 million. We will not pursue a prospective target company based in or having the majority of its operations in China. Throughout this prospectus, â€śPRCâ€ť or â€śChinaâ€ť refers to the Peopleâ€™s Republic of China, including the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau Special Administrative Region and, for the purpose of this prospectus only, excluding Taiwan. Our management team: Traviss Loong Kam Seng, our CEO and chairman, is a visionary entrepreneur and financial strategist with a proven ability to scale businesses across healthcare, aesthetics, and FinTech. He has served as director of Astica Sdn. Bhd. in Selangor, Malaysia, a premier ambulatory care center specializing in plastic surgery, since April 2023, where he oversees patient-centric clinical services and advanced surgical technologies. He concurrently serves as director of BR Aesthetic Sdn. Bhd., a leading aesthetic treatment center offering non-surgical anti-aging solutions, and as director of SM Prominent Sdn. Bhd., a high-growth, premier distributor of advanced beauty products and medical aesthetic equipment serving clinics across Malaysia with high-performance solutions and exclusive technologies. Loong Kam Hoong, our CFO, has been serving as finance account manager at Wizalda Marketing Sdn. Bhd., a trading and plastic injection company that achieved 2,405% revenue growth between 2018 and 2024, since September 2019, where he oversees portfolio management, cash flow optimization, and P&L analysis to drive financial health and operational efficiency. From September 2019 to September 2022, Mr. Loong served as production manager at Loong Weng Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd, where he managed daily production operations, implemented cost-saving measures, and developed forecasting systems that improved production planning and revenue tracking.Â Ms. Mok Siew Ming, our COO, is a self-made entrepreneur and marketing strategist with a proven ability to scale businesses in the beauty and aesthetics industry. She has served as a director of SM Prominent Sdn. Bhd., a high-growth, premier distributor of advanced beauty products and medical aesthetic equipment serving clinics across Malaysia with high-performance solutions and exclusive technologies, since November 2018. Under her leadership, the company achieved 30% annual revenue growth and established itself as a pioneer in innovative marketing practices and client-focused operations. In 2022, SM Prominent Sdn. Bhd. commenced a new business line and income stream as an agency that introduces clients to BR Aesthetic Sdn. Bhd., an aesthetic clinic in Malaysia.Â (Note: BM Acquisition Corp. filed terms in F-1 and F-1/A filings for its SPAC IPO: 6 million units at $10.00 each to raise $60 million. Each unit consists of one share of stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.) “.

BM Acquisition was founded in 2025 and has 0 employees. The company is located at Lot 680, Jalan Batu 1 1/2, Jalan Bangi 43500 Semenyih Selangor, Malaysia and can be reached via phone at +60 1731-69719.

