Bosman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,663 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Bosman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.2% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 21,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

