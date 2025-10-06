Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after buying an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

