Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.6%

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of BNL opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 574,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 91,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 298,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.