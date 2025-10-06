Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at $10.04

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.0357.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

AvidXchange Stock Up 0.1%

AvidXchange stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 8.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 40,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

