Brokerages Set AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Target Price at $25.75

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Saturday, September 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $822.66 million, a PE ratio of -178.78 and a beta of 1.04.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
