Brokerages Set AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Target Price at $25.75

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Saturday, September 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AxoGen

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

AxoGen Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 65,929 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 148.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 203,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 121,901 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,023,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $822.66 million, a PE ratio of -178.78 and a beta of 1.04.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.