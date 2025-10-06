Brokerages Set BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target at $6.79

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.7917.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.1%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,418,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 165,792 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 20.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $700.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.54. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -290.91%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

