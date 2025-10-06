Brokerages Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target at $31.40

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.2%

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $31,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNT opened at $13.63 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.49 million, a PE ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

