Brokerages Set Opthea Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPT) Target Price at $1.33

Opthea Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.3333.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Opthea in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Opthea Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Opthea by 78.6% in the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 5,193,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 2,286,285 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Opthea by 78.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opthea during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opthea by 67.4% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPT opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Opthea has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.30.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

