Brokerages Set Opthea Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPT) Target Price at $1.33

Opthea Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.3333.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Opthea in a report on Saturday, September 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Opthea
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Opthea Stock Performance
Shares of OPT opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Opthea has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.30.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Opthea
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.