Brokerages Set PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT at $2.50

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 601,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,762.04. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 61,489 shares of company stock worth $68,881 over the last 90 days. 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 118.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYPS opened at $0.95 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $119.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

