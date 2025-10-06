Brokerages Set Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) PT at $4.83

Shares of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.8333.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

In other Telos news, Director Derrick D. Dockery sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $30,915.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,462. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,647,590.75. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 537,544 shares of company stock worth $3,579,041 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 100,808.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Telos by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Telos by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Telos by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611,978 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLS opened at $6.79 on Friday. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $493.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

