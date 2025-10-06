Brokerages Set United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Target Price at $7.40

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 324,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 153,123 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC opened at $7.24 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

