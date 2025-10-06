Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 137.5% in September

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,700 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Butler National Price Performance

Butler National stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.67. Butler National has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 16.60%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

