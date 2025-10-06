C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Stock Holdings Lessened by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $138.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

