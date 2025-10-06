Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. Guggenheim lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.82. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at $18,426,870. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,076,202 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,086,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 689,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $105,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,818 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $80,376,000 after purchasing an additional 799,030 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

