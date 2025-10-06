Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

NASDAQ:META opened at $710.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $753.21 and its 200 day moving average is $676.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.67, for a total value of $12,181,113.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,665 shares of company stock valued at $164,584,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

