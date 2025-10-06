Capital One Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,382,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,623,946,000 after purchasing an additional 287,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,319,746,000 after buying an additional 437,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,393,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,291,706,000 after buying an additional 224,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $966,267,000 after buying an additional 2,575,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.