Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives $10.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.6250.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.62. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,344.14% and a negative return on equity of 77.94%. Research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $673,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,330,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,156.20. This trade represents a 26.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 40.8% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.