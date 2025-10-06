Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Up 15.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) rose 15.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.55). Approximately 4,376,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,824,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.10 ($2.22).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,041.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

