Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading 15.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shot up 15.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.55). 4,376,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 1,824,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.10 ($2.22).

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.33. The company has a market capitalization of £368.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,041.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.