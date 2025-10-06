Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $64.07 and a twelve month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 73.4% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.