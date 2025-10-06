Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Head-To-Head Review

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chewy and MercadoLibre”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $11.86 billion 1.31 $392.74 million $0.35 107.30 MercadoLibre $24.10 billion 4.57 $1.91 billion $40.49 53.66

Analyst Recommendations

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Chewy. MercadoLibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chewy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chewy and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 5 20 2 2.89 MercadoLibre 0 2 15 1 2.94

Chewy presently has a consensus price target of $45.84, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $2,822.78, indicating a potential upside of 29.92%. Given MercadoLibre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 1.22% 50.45% 5.19% MercadoLibre 8.52% 43.06% 7.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chewy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Chewy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

