Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,417 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 707,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $309.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

