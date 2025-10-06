Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.81.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $311.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $358.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

