Comparing Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) & Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line 7.52% 59.88% 4.02% Caesars Entertainment -1.71% -4.55% -0.60%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $9.48 billion 1.16 $910.26 million $1.45 16.76 Caesars Entertainment $11.25 billion 0.50 -$278.00 million ($0.92) -29.64

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and Caesars Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 9 12 3 2.75 Caesars Entertainment 1 4 12 1 2.72

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.24%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Caesars Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

