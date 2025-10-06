Comparing Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) & Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Hafnia has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hafnia and Dorian LPG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.94 billion 1.67 $774.03 million $0.85 7.49 Dorian LPG $353.34 million 3.48 $90.17 million $1.15 25.06

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorian LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hafnia and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dorian LPG 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hafnia currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.12%. Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Dorian LPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Hafnia.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 37.26% 18.74% 11.65% Dorian LPG 15.15% 5.24% 3.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Hafnia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

