Comparing Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) & Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV)

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) and Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and Sector 5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components -15.92% -4.12% -3.81% Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $4.14 million 3.80 $900,000.00 ($0.11) -23.73 Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taitron Components has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 5.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taitron Components and Sector 5, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sector 5 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Sector 5’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sector 5 is more favorable than Taitron Components.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic allies with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

