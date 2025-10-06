Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 40.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 20.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $527.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

