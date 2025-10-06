Contrasting Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -7.84% -1.89% -0.77% Independence Realty Trust 4.31% 0.78% 0.46%

Dividends

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Veris Residential pays out -139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 566.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Veris Residential and Independence Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $271.07 million 5.14 -$23.12 million ($0.23) -64.85 Independence Realty Trust $640.03 million 5.96 $39.29 million $0.12 135.88

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veris Residential and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 4 2 0 2.33 Independence Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

Veris Residential presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.73%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 35.80%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Veris Residential on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.