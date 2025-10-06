Contrasting Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) and Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply and Siemens, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 1 6 5 0 2.33 Siemens 1 7 1 0 2.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus target price of $150.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.08%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Siemens.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.8% of Siemens shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siemens has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Siemens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.69% 7.80% 3.88% Siemens 12.59% 12.61% 5.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Siemens”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.54 billion 1.25 $123.60 million $2.74 46.51 Siemens $82.35 billion 2.75 $9.00 billion $6.75 20.99

Siemens has higher revenue and earnings than SiteOne Landscape Supply. Siemens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Siemens beats SiteOne Landscape Supply on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation project take-offs, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About Siemens

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments. The Digital Industries segment provides automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, servo motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; software for production and product lifecycle management, and simulation and testing of mechatronic systems; and the Mendix cloud-native low-code application development platform. The Smart Infrastructure segment offers products, systems, solutions, services, and software to support sustainable transition in energy generation from fossil and renewable sources; sustainable buildings and communities; and buildings, electrification, and electrical products. The Mobility segment provides rail passenger and freight transportation, such as vehicles, trams and light rail, and commuter trains, as well as trains and passenger coaches; locomotives and solutions for automated transportation; products and solutions for rail automation; electrification products; maintenance and digital services; and digital and cloud-based solutions, and related services. The Siemens Healthineers segment develops, manufactures, and sells various diagnostic and therapeutic products and services; and provides clinical consulting and training services. The SFS segment offers debt and equity investments; leasing, lending, and working capital, structured, equipment, and project financing; and financial advisory services. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.