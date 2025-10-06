Contrasting Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) & Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Shimano alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 7.53% 4.23% 3.89% Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 1.07% 9.53% 7.98%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Shimano pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. pays out 206.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shimano and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $2.98 billion 3.39 $503.78 million $0.26 44.38 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $536.29 million 1.34 $30.56 million $0.31 143.54

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.. Shimano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats Shimano on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors. The Castings segment offers steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The company was founded by William B. Ruger in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.