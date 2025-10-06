Contrasting Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Globeimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Globeimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -1,144.97% -78.44% -44.82% Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 1 0 9 0 2.80 Globeimmune 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Globeimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.08%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Globeimmune.

Risk and Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globeimmune has a beta of -286.64, suggesting that its share price is 28,764% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Globeimmune”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $8.33 million 155.89 -$89.30 million ($0.34) -14.00 Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Globeimmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Globeimmune on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Globeimmune

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. GlobeImmune, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.

