Crews Bank & Trust Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Crews Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,713,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $246.45 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $256.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

