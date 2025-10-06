Critical Review: Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) vs. Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Auto Trader Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $11.85 billion 0.97 -$492.00 million ($2.40) -36.88 Auto Trader Group $766.77 million 11.68 $360.57 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Auto Trader Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wayfair and Auto Trader Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 2 10 15 2 2.59 Auto Trader Group 2 0 1 0 1.67

Wayfair presently has a consensus target price of $73.27, indicating a potential downside of 17.22%. Given Wayfair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Auto Trader Group.

Volatility & Risk

Wayfair has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -2.50% N/A -6.28% Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wayfair beats Auto Trader Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair



Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company offers its products under the Three Posts and Mercury Row brand name. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Auto Trader Group



Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

