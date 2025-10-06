Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $95.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $115.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

