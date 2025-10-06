Custos Family Office LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Visa by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock opened at $349.90 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
