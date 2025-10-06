Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 692,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,560% from the average session volume of 41,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cymat Technologies Trading Down 15.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

