Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 692,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,560% from the average daily volume of 41,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cymat Technologies Stock Down 15.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

