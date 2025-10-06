Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) were down 15.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 692,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,560% from the average daily volume of 41,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cymat Technologies Trading Down 15.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

