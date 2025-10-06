Desjardins Comments on Champion Iron FY2027 Earnings

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Champion Iron Trading Up 1.1%

CIA opened at C$4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$3.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.48.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.